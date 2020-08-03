Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating stolen camper
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a camper that was stolen from the 1400 block of East Side Highway, Waynesboro, on July 23.
The camper is a white 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie travel trailer with Virginia registration L325898.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado, single cab, long bed, two-wheel-drive pickup.
If anyone has any information about this case or knows the whereabouts of the camper or suspect vehicle, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
