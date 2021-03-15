first bank  

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired in Stuarts Draft area

Published Monday, Mar. 15, 2021, 10:38 am

police
A report of gunshots fired at a home on the 1500 block of Stuarts Draft Highway in Augusta County on Saturday night is currently under investigation.

The shots apparently came from a moving vehicle traveling north on Route 340 at around 8:55 p.m., according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Lt. Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at #800-322-2017.


