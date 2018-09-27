Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating rash of commercial burglaries

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded early Thursday to a string of commercial burglaries at numerous auto dealerships on Lee Jackson Highway, south of Staunton.

The burglaries are believed to have occurred between 10:45 pm Wednesday and 6:00 am Thursday. Businesses victimized include Charlie O’Baugh Chevrolet/Buick/GMC Charlie O’Baugh Kia, Valley Volkswagen, Valley Subaru, Valley Nissan

Investigators discovered that forced entry was made at each business, and once entry was gained, office desks and filing cabinets were rifled, cash registers and safes were attacked, and cash was stolen.

Anyone with information about these Commercial Burglaries is requested to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-3222017 to provide an anonymous tip.

If your information helps solve a case, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

