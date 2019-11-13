Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating pawn-shop burglary

Published Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, 3:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with a commercial burglary investigation.

Deputies were called at to Mountain Valley Pawn, located in the 2800 block of Stuarts Draft Highway, for an alarm on Monday at 1:09 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the front door glass smashed.

Further investigation revealed that an unknown person forcibly entered the business and stole several items.

It’s believed that the suspect drove to/from the scene and parked at an adjacent business.

If anyone has any information about this case, or recognizes the person in the attached photo, please contact Investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

Comments