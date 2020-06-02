Augusta County: Sheriff’s office investigating incident involving police impersonator
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a possible police impersonator near Waynesboro.
In an incident on Monday morning, the suspect reportedly showed a star badge, in the 3900 block of Stuarts Draft Highway, and identified himself as a law enforcement officer who claimed to be looking for someone.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5`9″, late 20s to early 30s, with short brown hair. He was driving a white in color sport utility vehicle with a black brush guard on the front of the vehicle.
If you have any information about this suspect, please contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322- 2017.
