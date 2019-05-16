Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident at Stuarts Draft Elementary School

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a criminal petition in a matter involving the confiscation of a small blade from a group of Stuarts Draft Elementary School students on May 6.

The matter will be handled in Augusta County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office, and as a result, “no further information regarding this case will be released,” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

What we do know: the incident was initially handled by school administrators as the preliminary information received suggested the incident was non-criminal.

The evening of May 6, the school resource officer and an administrator from the school spoke about the incident, and on May 7, a criminal investigation was launched, and additional measures were taken by the school division as a result of new information learned subsequent to the incident and initial interactions.

Immediately following the incident, the small blade was confiscated, and the involved students were evaluated by school administrators.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the investigating deputy, the school’s resource officer, and a member of the Augusta County CWA’s Office met with an intake officer from the Department of Juvenile Justice and presented the investigative summary.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google