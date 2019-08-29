Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Westwood Animal Hospital in Staunton reported on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene at 6:38 a.m. and discovered that forced entry had been made into the business at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Video surveillance was recovered from the business and revealed that the suspect is white a male wearing a camo cap, mesh face mask, glasses, short sleeve shirt and baring a tattoo on his left forearm.

The case is being actively investigated by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigations Division.

If anyone has any information regarding this burglary, please contact Investigator Dave Browning with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office – (540) 245-5333.

