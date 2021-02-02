Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Stuarts Draft

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Windmill Square in Stuarts Draft Monday around 4:50 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, a 45-year-old Waynesboro man. He reported that he was sitting in his car when he was approached by an unknown white male who demanded money. The suspect reportedly never pointed a firearm, described as a revolver, at the victim, but did have one displayed in his waistband.

The unknown suspect was described as a white male with black hair who fled the area in an older model black Honda car.

The victim’s wallet and contents, including an undisclosed amount of money, were taken during the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident is asked to please contact Inv. Martin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

