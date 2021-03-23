Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged fraud

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying three individuals involved in an alleged fraud.

The incident took place on March 11 at the Goose Creek Market, 137 Lee Jackson Hwy. The individuals arrived at 7:30 p.m. in what appears to be a black SUV.

No details of the alleged fraud were related in a news release from the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has any information about the identity of these individuals or vehicle, contact Investigator Chandler with The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

