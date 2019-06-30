Augusta County Sheriff’s Office graduates first class of reserves

The Augusta County Reserve Deputy Program has graduated its first class of reserve deputies.

The reserves were sworn in on June 5 by Augusta County Interim Circuit Court Clerk, the Honorable Gina R. Coffey, at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and are now in field training.

Augusta County Reserve Deputies have already become a welcome presence at community events, parades, and on patrol with Augusta County deputies.

“The additional deputies are an extreme boost to manpower efforts for the Sheriff’s Office and the community”, said Sheriff Donald L. Smith. “The ACSO is extremely excited to have these men and women as part of our staff.”

