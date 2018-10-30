Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating runaway

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Franchesca (aka Chessie) Sanders, age 17, was last seen at her Fishersville home early in the morning on October 30th. Sanders, a white female, is approximately 5’6” and weighs 130 lbs. She has hazel eyes, long red hair, and was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans, and Adidas tennis shoes.

If you have any information about this missing juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-3222017.

