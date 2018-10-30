Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating runaway

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
Franchesca (aka Chessie) Sanders, age 17, was last seen at her Fishersville home early in the morning on October 30th. Sanders, a white female, is approximately 5’6” and weighs 130 lbs. She has hazel eyes, long red hair, and was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans, and Adidas tennis shoes.
If you have any information about this missing juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-3222017.
UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.
Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.
Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.