Augusta County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19: Among two quarantined
A deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office who woke up on Friday with symptoms that were believed to be COVID-related has tested positive for the virus.
The deputy is currently quarantined and hasn’t returned for duty since the diagnosis, according to a press released from the sheriff’s office sent out on Monday.
A second deputy, who had been in recent contact with the deputy who tested positive, has also been quarantined as a precaution.
Further measures were implemented by the sheriff’s office Friday evening to reduce the spread of the virus, including restructuring patrol sectors and assigning two deputies to consistently work and respond to calls together, barring any emergent situation.
Deputies continue to minimize direct contact with citizens by speaking to them outside their homes, if possible, and handle many reports by phone or through our online reporting portal.
All supervisors were notified Friday evening that the two deputies had been quarantined, and that a contingency plan for the way we conduct business was being activated.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been a total of 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Augusta County dating back to mid-March, with two hospitalizations and one death.
The cities of Staunton and Waynesboro have had 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases each, with five Staunton residents hospitalized, and two Waynesboro residents hospitalized, and no COVID-related deaths in either city.
Story by Chris Graham
