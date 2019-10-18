Augusta County: Sept. 12 burglary investigation hits roadblock

Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 6:21 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with a commercial burglary investigation dating back to mid-September.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 12, someone broke into Sam’s Pizza in Churchville and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize the individual or have any information about this case, please contact Inv Ron Reid of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

