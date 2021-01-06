Augusta County seeks information on teen runaway

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a runaway who was last seen at his Staunton home on Tuesday at 9:20 p.m.

Dillon Andrew Dodson, 15, is 6’0”, 131 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black and white hoodie, black work shoes and a black Augusta Health jacket.

If anyone has any information about this runaway, contact Inv. R. Martin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

