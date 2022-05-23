Augusta County: Search underway for Churchville teen runaway

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Sunday around 10 p.m.

Leland Christopher Casiday, 14, of Churchville, is 6’0”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Casiday was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a tan sweatshirt and carrying a red and black Puma backpack.

If anyone has any information about this runaway, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

