Augusta County School Board to hold budget public hearing on Feb. 4

Published Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, 10:21 am

The Augusta County School Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. to receive public input as it pertains to the 2021-2022 Augusta County School Board Budget.

The meeting will be held at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

Regular School Board meeting to follow.

