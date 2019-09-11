Augusta County: Scholastic Way sidewalk project complete

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors announces the completion of Phase 4 of the Scholastic Way sidewalk project in Stuarts Draft.

The Scholastic Way project provides a sidewalk throughway from State Route 340, through the Stuarts Draft School Complex, along Augusta Farms Road, turning on Round Hill Drive, and to the intersection with Brittany Lane. Phase 4 completes the recent segment along Round Hill Drive ending at Brittany Lane. The sidewalk connects Stuarts Draft’s elementary, middle, and high schools to nearby neighborhoods.

Butch Wells, Board of Supervisor member from the Beverley Manor District, stated, “This project is helping to create a stronger sense of connection in Stuarts Draft. Residents are able to enjoy the health benefits of walking within their community as well as have a wonderful option for commuting easily.”

“More and more people can be seen using the sidewalk, many for exercise,” Assistant to the County Administrator, Candy Hensley, said. “Perhaps most importantly, it provides a safe way for families and children to walk to school.” Hensley serves as the project manager.

Phase 4 added approximately1200 feet of handicapped accessible sidewalk to the current sidewalk network and is funded through grants from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Transportation Enhancement Program which provides funding for sidewalks, bike lanes, and the conversion of rails to trails. The grant funds 80% of eligible expenses from federal transportation dollars and 20%, along with non-eligible expenses, is a local match from Augusta County. The County’s View of Scholastic Way sidewalk from Round Hill Dr. and Augusta Farms Rd. intersection

portion of the cost for Phase 4 has been approximately $68,000, out of the project cost of approximately $341,000.

The Scholastic Way Project started in 2004 with a feasibility study which showed the needs and issues of the foot traffic, which was increasing in the area. Grant funding for Phases 1, 2, and 3, which developed the sidewalk from State Route 340, including the school complex to the intersection of Augusta Farms Road and Round Hill Drive, were received in 2010 with construction completed in 2013. Funding for Phase 4 was granted in 2014. There is not yet an established timeframe or submitted grant proposal for Phase 5 which plans to extend the sidewalk along August Farms Road from the intersection of Round Hill Drive to the property line of Shenandoah Valley Estates.