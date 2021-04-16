Augusta County: Route 250 bridge in Churchville area opens April 22

A new bridge on Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) over Bell Creek in Augusta County is scheduled to open to traffic on Thursday, April 22.

Route 250 drivers have been following a short detour since June 2020 as contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation removed the old bridge and constructed its replacement. The detour will be lifted when the new bridge opens.

Part of Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) had been reconstructed to serve as the detour route during bridge work. After the new Bell Creek crossing opens to traffic, Route 732 drivers can expect flagger traffic control as contractors return the roadway to its original alignment.

Flaggers also will occasionally control traffic on Route 250 during final stages of the project. Motorists on both roads should be alert for changing traffic patterns and slowed or stopped traffic.

In 2020 VDOT awarded a $3,292,339.72 construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville. The project had a contract completion date of June 28. All work is weather permitting.

Additional information about the Route 250 Bell Creek project is found at: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/augusta_county_8211_route_250_bell_creek_bridge.asp .

