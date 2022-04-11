Augusta County recognizes dispatchers for Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The second week of April is recognized each year as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This year, Augusta County will celebrate and thank its dispatchers during the week of April 10-17.

For those who are not familiar, this week is set aside to bring recognition and well deserved attention to public safety telecommunicators for the invaluable assistance they provide to the community. The men and women who serve as public safety telecommunicators are crucial members of the public safety team.

Telecommunicators Week initially began in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California and grew into a national week of recognition, officially designated as such by Congress 10 years later.

Public safety telecommunicators have the difficult job of answering 9-1-1 calls, determining required resources, assuring a rapid response by law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and providing guidance and comfort to callers at the time of need. These individuals are the lifeline that ensures the continued protection of the front line first responders and the citizens they serve.

Whether it is a call from a citizen reporting a motor vehicle crash or an alarm company making notification of a business alarm, Augusta County Emergency Communication Center handles thousands of calls for assistance each year. The dispatch center staff serves our community, citizens and public safety personnel 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. The staff works around the clock, often missing family, school and holiday functions, while standing with each other to jump into action to help whenever called upon.

Dispatchers play a vital role in the Augusta County Public Safety’s ability to serve the citizens of Augusta County. With each telecommunicator’s skills and dedication, they are able to adapt and fulfill their obligations to the community while doing an incredibly important job that is constantly changing and growing.

