Augusta County receives $1.2M in federal Head Start grant funding

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $5,740,241 in federal grant funding through the Department of Health and Human Services for Head Start and Early Head Start programs throughout Virginia.

“These programs are critical to help ensure that our schools and organizations across the Commonwealth have the resources they need to support our future leaders,” the senators said in a joint statement.

“We’re excited to see this funding go toward promoting early childhood development.”

The following organizations will receive funding:

Recipient City Amount Augusta County School Board Verona $1,205,103 People Incorporated of Virginia Abingdon $2,383,149 STEP, Inc. Rocky Mount $1,120,735 Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging/ Community Action Agency Exmore $1,031,254 Total: $5,740,241

