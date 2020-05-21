Augusta County real estate tax change FAQs

There are a lot of new dates and processes to be aware of with federal, state, and also local changes in real estate tax bills.

Here are some FAQs that may help you plan for your real estate taxes.

When can I expect my real estate tax bill for first half of 2020?

Real estate tax bills should be in the mail by the end of this week (May 22). You should receive them by the end of next week.

Your bill may also be sent to your mortgage company or electronically if you previously signed up for e-bills.

Mortgage company info: www.co.augusta.va.us/government/treasurer/real-estate/mortgage-companies

To sign up for e-bills: tax.co.augusta.va.us/applications/cpage/Default.aspx?ctid=1

Why is the tax bill being mailed late this year?

Because of an extended process this year for the tax rate, penalty, and interest adoption due to considerations stemming from COVID-19, the tax bills are being mailed about two weeks later than normal. The Board knew that the process needed more time and approved the real estate tax due date extension to June 26.

When are real estate taxes due?

In order to offer relief to taxpayers who may be economically impacted by the effects of COVID-19, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to extend the real estate tax due date from June 5 to June 26.

What is the real estate tax rate, penalty, and interest rates?

The tax rate is set by the Board of Supervisors and is $0.63 per $100 of assessed value. The changed the penalty and interest rates for the first half of taxes to offer some relief to taxpayers during this difficult time. The penalty is set at 0% and the interest at 5% until August 31, 2020.

What can I do if I am still struggling to pay my taxes?

Augusta County knows that the pandemic has been especially hard on those most vulnerable. The Treasurer’s office is committed to helping citizens through this difficult time. Please reach out to the Treasurer’s office if you are struggling to meet commitments. They will help you work out a plan.

How can I pay my taxes?

Check or money orders can be made payable to County of Augusta and mailed to P.O. Box 590, Verona, VA 24482 or dropped off at the drive-through or drop-box. Taxes can also be paid online by e-check or credit card https://tax.co.augusta.va.us.

If you still have questions or concerns, please contact the Treasurer’s office at 540.245.5660 or treasurer@co.augusta.va.us.

