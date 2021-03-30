Augusta County puts out alert on wanted man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.
Michael W. Clifton, 32, is 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Clifton is currently wanted for a capias out of Waynesboro and a felony motor vehicle theft charge out of Augusta County.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Clifton, contact Lieutenant Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at #800-322-2017.