Augusta County puts out alert on wanted man

Published Tuesday, Mar. 30, 2021, 9:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.

Michael W. Clifton, 32, is 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Clifton is currently wanted for a capias out of Waynesboro and a felony motor vehicle theft charge out of Augusta County.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Clifton, contact Lieutenant Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at #800-322-2017.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments