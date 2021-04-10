Augusta County: Portions of Route 865 closed April 12–13 for pipe replacement

Published Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, 12:17 pm

Part of Route 865 (Rockfish Road) in Augusta County will be closed to through traffic Monday and Tuesday for a pipe replacement.

The location is between Route 611 (Baynes Road) and Hopeman Parkway in the city of Waynesboro.

The Route 865 closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. April 12 and will be lifted when work is complete.

Digital messages boards will alert drivers to the closure. The follow detours will be in place:

Motorists approaching the work zone from the north will turn right on Route 611, left on Route 828 (Cattle Scales Road), left on Route 827 (Henkle Road), left on Route 254 (Hermitage Road), and then left on Hopeman Parkway to return to Route 865.

Motorists approaching from the south will go south on Hopeman Parkway and turn right on Route 254, right on Route 827, right on Route 828 and then right on Route 611 to return to Route 865.

All work is weather permitting.

Obtain traffic alerts and traveler information by dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

