Augusta County: Portion of Route 262 to close Oct. 1-2 for snkhole repairs

VDOT will repair a sinkhole located on the west side of Route 262 in Augusta County beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

This location is just east of Route 613 (Springhill Road). Route 262 will be closed between Route 613 and Route 11 (Lee Highway). The closure will remain until sinkhole repairs are complete.

The following detour will be used:

For northbound Route 262 traffic: Turn left onto Route 613 north to the fork in the road and then take Route 626 (Berry Farm Road). Follow detour signs and turn right onto Route 612 (Quick’s Mill Road). Continue to follow detour signs and turn right onto Route 11 to Route 262.

Turn left onto Route 613 north to the fork in the road and then take Route 626 (Berry Farm Road). Follow detour signs and turn right onto Route 612 (Quick’s Mill Road). Continue to follow detour signs and turn right onto Route 11 to Route 262. For southbound Route 262 traffic: At Route 11 turn right from Route 262 onto Route 11 north. Follow detour signs and turn left onto Route 612. Continue to follow detour signs and turn left onto Route 626 and then to Route 613 south. Follow Route 613 south to Route 262.

VDOT’s on-call contractor, Commonwealth Excavating Inc. of Verona, Virginia, will perform the sinkhole work. Once the excavation begins, the size of the hole and stability of the surrounding ground will be evaluated. Pavement will be cut away from the sinkhole area, then the sinkhole will be excavated and filled with stone and earth material to stabilize the hole. The final step is to pave the area.

All work is weather permitting.

A depression in the pavement on Route 262 led VDOT crews to discover the sinkhole in early September. The pavement depression was leveled off by VDOT maintenance crews. The area has been monitored by VDOT staff since the discovery of the sinkhole.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.