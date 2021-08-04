Augusta County: Portion of Keezletown Road to close this weekend

A portion of Route 750 (Keezletown Road) will be closed for railroad repairs beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, with the road set to reopen by 5 p.m. on Monday.

This is in the Weyers Cave area of Augusta County at the Buckingham Branch Railroad crossing on Route 750, east of Route 11.

Motorists can use the following detour:

For Route 750 (westbound) traffic: Turn right off of Route 750 to Route 11 north and then right onto Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) eastbound and right onto Route 750.

For Route 750 (eastbound) traffic: Turn left off of Route 750 onto westbound Route 256. Turn left onto Route 11 south, take Route 11 south and turn left onto Route 750.

Through traffic will be maintained on Route 750 between Route 256 to just west of Interstate 81.

All work is weather permitting.

