Augusta County Planning Commission reschedules public hearing

The Augusta County Planning Commission public hearing and meeting initially scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 will now be held Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The commission will consider the following request:

A request for a substantial accord determination pursuant to Virginia State Code Section 15.2-2232 for the Round Hill Solar LLC Special Use Permit request to construct and operate a large solar energy system (83 MW) on property owned by the following landowners: Allen E. Bocock Jr. and Linda S. Bocock (TMP 075-9E, 075-5B, 075-4A, 075-2D, 075-5, 075-6, 075-4C, 075-4E, 074-139Y1, and 074-139Y) and Dennis Lee Bradley Sr. & Etal Trustee (TMP 075-8) A general description of the properties location is as follows: north and south of Guthrie Road (Route 652), east of White Hill Road (Route 654), and northwest of Tinkling Spring Road (Route 608). The acreage for all parcels is approximately 880 acres and the proposed acreage to be developed with photovoltaic panels is approximately 560 acres. All properties are in the Riverheads District.Parcels included in this request are located in either Community Development Areas/Low Density Residential (1/2 to 1 unit per acre) or Agriculture Conservation Areas of the adopted Comprehensive Plan.

Data and information regarding the above matters including the entire Special Use Permit application package are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and at the following link www.roundhillsolarproject.com/document-library.

Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

This meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook to limit in-person attendance and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

You can see supporting materials for the meeting on the calendar event along with forthcoming details on how you can participate in the meeting.

