 

Augusta County Parks and Recreation to host 16th annual Senior Health Fair as drive-thru event

Published Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 3:15 pm

health senior fairThe Augusta County Parks and Recreation Department will host the 16th annual Senior Health Fair as a drive-thru series of events that will allow participants to receive educational information and promotional gifts from local businesses and organizations without leaving the comfort and safety of their own car.

The event locations, dates, and times are as follows:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 am-noon:  Augusta County Government Center Veranda, Verona
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10 am-noon:  Natural Chimneys Park and Campground Visitor Center
  • Thursday, Nov. 19, 10 am-noon:  Deerfield Community Center

Parks and Recreation staff will hand out bags of information and goodies through the car window. There will be a limited amount of bags at each location so only one bag will be allowed per household.

Participating businesses at this time include the following but more may be represented by the time of the event.

 

Brite Bus Transit Service/ RideshareAugusta County Library
Home Instead Senior CareSentara RMH Wound Healing Center
Talking Book CenterAugusta Health
Visiting Angels StauntonStaunton Seventh Day Adventist Church
Brookdale Senior Living StauntonBrightview Baldwin Park
Shenandoah Valley Social ServicesVirginia Department of Veteran Services
Sentara Home Care ServicesStaunton Curves/ Jenny Craig
Sentara RMH Lifeline and Senior AdvantageAugusta Senior Resources
Staunton Augusta YMCA

 

If you have any questions, please call 540-245-5727 for more information.


