Augusta County Parks and Recreation to host 16th annual Senior Health Fair as drive-thru event
The Augusta County Parks and Recreation Department will host the 16th annual Senior Health Fair as a drive-thru series of events that will allow participants to receive educational information and promotional gifts from local businesses and organizations without leaving the comfort and safety of their own car.
The event locations, dates, and times are as follows:
- Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 am-noon: Augusta County Government Center Veranda, Verona
- Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10 am-noon: Natural Chimneys Park and Campground Visitor Center
- Thursday, Nov. 19, 10 am-noon: Deerfield Community Center
Parks and Recreation staff will hand out bags of information and goodies through the car window. There will be a limited amount of bags at each location so only one bag will be allowed per household.
Participating businesses at this time include the following but more may be represented by the time of the event.
If you have any questions, please call 540-245-5727 for more information.