Augusta County Parks and Recreation to host 16th annual Senior Health Fair as drive-thru event

The Augusta County Parks and Recreation Department will host the 16th annual Senior Health Fair as a drive-thru series of events that will allow participants to receive educational information and promotional gifts from local businesses and organizations without leaving the comfort and safety of their own car.

The event locations, dates, and times are as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 am-noon: Augusta County Government Center Veranda, Verona

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10 am-noon: Natural Chimneys Park and Campground Visitor Center

Thursday, Nov. 19, 10 am-noon: Deerfield Community Center

Parks and Recreation staff will hand out bags of information and goodies through the car window. There will be a limited amount of bags at each location so only one bag will be allowed per household.

Participating businesses at this time include the following but more may be represented by the time of the event.

Brite Bus Transit Service/ Rideshare Augusta County Library Home Instead Senior Care Sentara RMH Wound Healing Center Talking Book Center Augusta Health Visiting Angels Staunton Staunton Seventh Day Adventist Church Brookdale Senior Living Staunton Brightview Baldwin Park Shenandoah Valley Social Services Virginia Department of Veteran Services Sentara Home Care Services Staunton Curves/ Jenny Craig Sentara RMH Lifeline and Senior Advantage Augusta Senior Resources Staunton Augusta YMCA If you have any questions, please call 540-245-5727 for more information.

