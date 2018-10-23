Augusta County Parks and Recreation expands Mount Solon Halloween event

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Natural Chimneys Park and Campground has hosted a Halloween celebration geared towards campers and their guests for many years. Over time, the event grew to be a popular trick-or-treating location for the surrounding community.

In 2018, Augusta County Parks and Recreation seeks to build upon this foundation and create an event that will serve a larger population and add new family-friendly entertainment, Halloween-themed outdoor education, and other spooky surprises.

All are invited to join folks at Natural Chimneys Park and Campground for a day of Halloween fun at the base of our spectacular (and slightly spooky) chimney rock formations. This community event is for adults and kids alike with bounce houses, games, and more.

Visitors of all ages are also welcome to enter into the costume contest. Categories will include most original, scariest, best themed, and prettiest. Don your best Halloween costumes and bring the whole family. Immediately following the costume contest, the Wildlife Center will provide a meet-and-learn presentation about several nocturnal animal friends.

The presentation, “Whoos Awake in the Night,” will discuss the amazing physical and behavioral adaptations that creatures of the night use to thrive in the dark. Learn about these unique characteristics, how our actions during the day affect those who stay up all night, and meet live education animals representing species that live in our own backyards.

Make sure to bring your baskets too because the day will finish off with trick-or-treating throughout the campground at the festively decorated campsites.

Parking is just $5 per vehicle at the gate and all other activities are free. Parent should accompany any children under 12.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment