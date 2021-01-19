Augusta County, Nelson County residents arrested on gun, drug charges

Four residents from Augusta and Nelson counties face a multitude of illegal gun and drug charges following multi-agency criminal investigations.

The joint investigative operation was conducted by the Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, with assistance from the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force.

Task force investigators executed search warrants Jan. 12, 2021 and Jan. 13, 2021 at residences in Lyndhurst, Arrington and Lovingston. As a result of the search warrants, task force members seized 15 firearms, approximately 3.25 lbs. of methamphetamine (approximate street value of $147,000), approximately 1 pound of marijuana (approximate street value of $4,000), marijuana edibles and illegal prescription drugs.

The search warrants resulted in the following arrests and charges:

Joseph Michael Acord, 42, of Arrington, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

Richard Daniel Acord, 37, of Lovingston, Va., is charged with conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute greater than one ounce and less than five pounds of marijuana.

James Brian Paterson, 46, of Lyndhurst, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

Frances Jeanette Hester, 40, of Lyndhurst, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine.

The investigations remain ongoing with additional charges pending.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) is a regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Albemarle County Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

The Skyline Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force is made up of officers from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, City of Staunton Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

The Piedmont Regional Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force is made up of officers from the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Farmville Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

The Central Virginia Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force is made up of officers from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

