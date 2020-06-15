Augusta County moving into Phase Two of pandemic recovery plan

Augusta County is entering Phase Two of the county’s Pandemic Recovery Plan, which will involve expanded services and the resumption of government meetings open to public attendance with safety restrictions and limitations in place.

The public is encouraged to continue the use of the drive-through window, drop box, and electronic methods to conduct business. Those citizens who must visit the Government Center in person are asked to wear a mask and follow instructions posted on signage to help maintain physical distancing for the safety of the public and of government employees.

Government Meetings Reopen to Public Attendance

Boards and commissions meetings will meet as scheduled with social distancing practices and limitations on the number of people gathered (no more then 50). Masks are required. Non-profit and other agency meetings will not yet resume in Government Center meeting rooms.

All main doors to the Government Center will be open to the public.

Parks and Recreation Updates

Some amenities within parks will re-open starting this Friday, June 19, including:

Playgrounds

Picnic shelters/pavilions will be available on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis with no reservations being taken and no fees collected. User group size should not exceed the capacity of the shelter or 50 persons, whichever is less.

Basketball courts and ballfields will be available on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis with no reservations being taken and no fees collected. User group size (participants and spectators) should not exceed 50 persons.

Public restrooms will remain closed at all parks. Patrons are advised to prepare for no access to restrooms and water fountains and to bring hand sanitizer or wipes for personal use as well as water bottles.

Additional guidelines and recommendations will be posted at each amenity.

See the full list of announcements and updates at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/parks-recreation.

Stuarts Draft Library to Start Curbside Pick Up

Starting Tuesday, June 16, the Stuarts Draft library will join Churchville and Fishersville in offering curbside pick-up to patrons. Stuarts Draft will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays, 12- 4 p.m. Find out more: www.augustacountylibrary.org/curbside-pick-up.

Economic Development Offering Free PPE Kits to Area Businesses

Small businesses looking for PPE to create a safe environment for customers can fill out a quick application to receive a free kit including masks, gloves, sanitizer, and more, along with a copy of Shenandoah Valley Guide to Re-Opening. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis to businesses with brick and mortar locations in Augusta County. For more information and to apply: www.augustavabusiness.com/facts-figures/covid-19.

Social Services Updates to Child Care Providers and Partner Agencies

Shenandoah Valley Social Services is keeping an updated list of area child care providers and their reopening status. See the list on their COVID-19 resources page. The department is also keeping track of partner agencies in the area and their services as they change in response to COVID-19.

