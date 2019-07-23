Augusta County: Man pulled over by law enforcement impersonator

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a police impersonator that was received on Sunday.

An 18-year old male Augusta County resident reported that at approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday he was traveling southbound on Eastside Highway on a moped when a silver two-door automobile got behind him and flashed a blue light at him.

The suspect operating the vehicle told the male to “pull over,” and the victim observed that the impersonator was signaling him with a blue light flashing in his hand and was yelling and pointing for him to pull over.

The moped rider pulled into the Crimora Dollar General store, and the suspect in the vehicle passed the victim and continued south towards Waynesboro.

The vehicle operated by the impersonator is only described as a silver two-door passenger car.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male with dark hair.

Anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

