Augusta County man killed in accident involving train
An Augusta County man died when the skid steer he was driving across railroad tracks was struck by a northbound Norfolk-Southern train.
The accident, at a railroad crossing on Haywood Drive in the Crimora area, was reported at 2:43 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police
The operator of the skid steer, Jeffery S. East, 50, of Crimora, died at the scene.
No one on the train was injured.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.