Augusta County man killed in accident involving train

Published Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, 11:31 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

An Augusta County man died when the skid steer he was driving across railroad tracks was struck by a northbound Norfolk-Southern train.

The accident, at a railroad crossing on Haywood Drive in the Crimora area, was reported at 2:43 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police

The operator of the skid steer, Jeffery S. East, 50, of Crimora, died at the scene.

No one on the train was injured.

Related