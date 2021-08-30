Augusta County man in custody on rape, abduction charges

A Crimora man is in custody on rape and abduction charges, among others, after an incident that began in Waynesboro and ended in Augusta County last week,.

Ryan Eugene Durrette Snead, 26, was originally the subject of a call to 911 on Aug. 26 at 3:18 p.m. for a reported psychological emergency, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

It was later determined that several offenses, allegedly committed by Snead, originated in the City of Waynesboro and continued into Augusta County.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office notified the Waynesboro Police Department of the incident and requested assistance. A joint investigation by both agencies determined that Snead had allegedly forced his way into the victim’s residence located in the City of Waynesboro. Once inside the residence, Snead displayed a firearm and sexually assaulted the victim. Afterwards, Snead forced the victim into a vehicle.

Snead drove out of the City of Waynesboro to a residence located on Berry Lane in Augusta County. Snead physically assaulted the victim at the residence. He then discharged a firearm into the vehicle where the female victim was sitting.

Snead was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

The victim sustained minor injuries. She was treated at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office by rescue. There was an active protective order in place that prohibited contact between Snead and the female victim at the time of these events.

Snead is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.