Augusta County man fleeing pursuit on motorcycle suffers life-threatening injuries

A Stuarts Draft man suffered life-threatening injuries trying to flee a traffic stop in Augusta County as he drove his motorcycle into opposing lanes of traffic at speeds topping 100 mph.

Jordan Daniel Varner, 37, collided with a 2006 Nissan Altima driven by a 19-year-old Waynesboro man on U.S. 250 in the Brands Flat area just east of Staunton at approximately 5:24 p.m. Saturday.

Varner had been stopped by an Augusta County sheriff’s deputy three minutes earlier at Old Fishersville Road and Westminster Drive.

Fleeing the stop, Varner drove westbound on U.S. 250 toward Staunton, and upon reaching the Brands Flat area, he veered into the eastbound lanes, still traveling west.

Varner was airlifted to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured in the crash.

The collision scene is currently being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

The initial incident and eluding will be investigated by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

