Augusta County man dies from injuries in accident involving farm tractor
An Augusta County man died on Friday evening after his farm tractor rolled over onto him.
Warren McKenzie, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:41 p.m. accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail.
Mechanical failure is being noted as a contributing factor in the accident, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.
Based on evidence collected at the scene, it was determined that MacKenzie got off his farm tractor with an attached bush hog mower to open a gate. While opening the gate, the tractor began to roll, ultimately running over top of him.