Augusta County man arrested on drug, illegal weapon charges

An Augusta County man is being held without bond following a search warrant at his residence.

Henry K. White, 47, of Churchville, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

All are felony charges.

The Skyline Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Augusta County SWAT team, executed a search warrant at White’s in the 500 block of Dry Branch Road on Sept. 18. The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing criminal investigation.

White is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.