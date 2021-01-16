Augusta County looking for feedback on county government website redesign

Published Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 9:31 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Augusta County is in the beginning stages of refreshing the county website, and county leaders would like to know about your experience with the current site and what you might like to see on a new site.

Click here to submit your answers to a short, confidential survey. Feel free to forward the link to family and friends.

The survey closes on Monday, Feb. 1.

What are you looking for when visiting the Augusta County website? Are you able to find the information? What do you like about the current site and what do you dislike?

The answers to these questions and others will help the county create an improved experience for you.

Click here for more information.

Related

Comments