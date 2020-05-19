Augusta County Library to re-open returns, re-start curbside service

Published Tuesday, May. 19, 2020, 5:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Augusta County Library will be opening up their bookdrops for patrons to return their materials, beginning Tuesday, May 26. Materials from Staunton Public Library and Waynesboro Public Library may also be returned in these bookdrops, but note that no donations will be accepted.

The Augusta County Library will also be re-starting curbside service at the Fishersville location and the Churchville location, beginning Wednesday, June 10. Curbside pick-up will be available Monday-Friday, 10 am-4 pm.

Patrons will be allowed to place 15 holds per card for pick-up.

Holds can only be placed on Fishersville and Churchville items at this time.

Patrons must wait to receive a hold arrival notification before picking up their materials from Fishersville or Churchville.

“We have missed all of our patrons, and appreciate the cooperation during such a difficult time,” said Diantha McCauley, director of the Augusta County Library.

For questions or more information, call 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354, or email ask@augustacountylibrary.org.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville.

Other locations include a Churchville branch, as well as stations in Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments