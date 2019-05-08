Augusta County Library to celebrate seventh annual Rev Your Bev Day

The Augusta County Library in Fishersville, on Thursday, will join youth volunteers, parents, teachers, and health advocates across Virginia to raise awareness about the incredible health benefits you can see by making water your No. 1 beverage of choice as part of the seventh annual Rev Your Bev Day, an initiative of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth and Y Street, Virginia’s award-winning youth led movement.

Since 2013, Rev Your Bev Day events have taken place around the Commonwealth to change the way Virginians think about what they drink. Rev Your Bev Day provides adults and children alike with strategies to incorporate more water into their daily life, enabling them to make informed choices about their health.

Rev Your Bev Day activities aim to educate participants about the health benefits of drinking more water and spread the word that no matter how you like it, water is always the healthiest choice.

This year’s event will be held at the Augusta County Library’s main location in Fishersville at 1759 Jefferson Highway from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

