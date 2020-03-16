Augusta County Library suspending programs, events

The Augusta County Library has suspended all programs and meetings n an effort to slow the spread of the novel virus COVID-19.

The library’s Churchville and Fishersville location are offering curbside service to patrons, who may call either location, request materials, and have these materials brought out to their car once they have arrived at their selected locations. Additionally, the library will be waiving overdue fines.

The library is also encouraging patrons to utilize e-services such as Hoopla Digital, OverDrive/Libby, RBDigital, Early World of Learning, and EBSCO E-Books.

These online resources may be accessed at www.augustacountylibrary.org/apps.

Note that this information is subject to change. The Augusta County Library will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and make further decisions regarding library hours as needed. The Augusta County Library will seek to balance the safety and health of our community with its commitment to serving our citizens.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville. There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

For questions or more information please contact the Fishersville location at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.

