Augusta County Library plans resource day for homeschoolers, distance learners
The Augusta County Library is preparing to offer their educational resources to families who will be homeschooling or distance learning during the upcoming school year.
From electronic resources to dedicated educational collections, the library is ready to provide materials and assistance to fulfill learning needs.
The library will be hosting a Homeschool Resource Day at three of their locations, including Craigsville, Churchville, and Fishersville. Patrons may stop by during the outdoor event to browse resources, chat with librarians, and swap homeschooling and distance learning supplies. The dates and times of the three education resource days are as follows:
Craigsville: Thursday, July 30, 1 pm – 5pm
Churchville: Friday, July 31, 10 am – 3 pm
Fishersville: Saturday, August 1, 10 am – 3pm
Supplies for the swap must be dropped off at the library before Monday, July 27 so they can be quarantined before the events. For questions or more information, please contact youthservices@augustacountylibrary.org.
The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA. There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft. For questions or more information please contact the Fishersville location at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.
