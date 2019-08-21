Augusta County Library introduces new 3-D printer

The Augusta County Library introduced a new 3-D printer available for use by library patrons. To have a design printed, patrons can bring their completed .STL file on a USB flash drive to the Fishersville Help Desk.

The print request form, as well as the library’s 3-D printing policy, can be found online at tinyurl.com/ACL3DPrint.

Printer requests are added on a first come, first serve basis and usually take a day or two to complete. Pricing starts at $.10 per gram. If patrons are interested in purchasing a 3-D printed creation, but would rather not bring in a design, ACL oftentimes has figurines for sale. Please note that the library cannot create custom requests; designs must be ready to slice and print when they are submitted.

“Our Prusa 3-D printer can do both fun and functional objects,” says Matt Frenger, the Augusta County Library Systems Service Technician. “We’ve test printed cookie cutters, basic tools, and even a gimbal mount holder for a drone camera. We look forward to experiencing our patrons’ creativity.”

For questions or more information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354. The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA. There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

