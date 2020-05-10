Augusta County Library community survey seeks to ID needs of patrons

The Augusta County Library is seeking to better understand the needs and interests of community residents.

Community members are invited to participate in a survey to share their thoughts about the Library and what they would like to see it provide. This survey is anonymous, and participants will not be asked to identify themselves, nor will their internet address be captured at any time.

“We’re very interested in what our public wants from our libraries so we can better serve them,” said Diantha McCauley, director of the Augusta County Library. “We want non-users to respond as well as we believe this information will help us be more responsive to area needs.”

To find the survey online, visit www.augustacountylibrary.org, or access the survey directly at tinyurl.com/ACLCommunitySurvey.

Community members who do not have computer or internet access may call the library directly, and a staff member will input their survey answers.

For questions or more information, call 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354, or email ask@augustacountylibrary.org.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville.

Other locations include a Churchville branch, as well as stations in Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

