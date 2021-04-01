Augusta County Library celebrates National Library Week with outdoor book sale

The Friends of the Augusta County Library will be hosting a book sale outside the library’s Fishersville and Churchville locations in celebration of National the Library Week,.

The Fishersville book sale will run from 2-5 p.m. on April 8 and 9, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10. In case of inclement weather, the sale will be moved into the Fishersville basement with a maximum number of patrons allowed in at any given time.

More information will be coming about the dates and times of the Churchville sale, and will be listed on the library’s website. Inquiries about the Churchville sale may also be made by calling (540) 245-5287 or emailing CBL@augustacountylibrary.org.

Unless marked otherwise, prices will be as follows:

Paperback and children’s books: $0.50

Hardback books: $1.00

Bag of books: $5.00

For questions or more information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or ask@augustacountylibrary.org. More information about the library may be found at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft, and Weyers Cave.

