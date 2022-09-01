Augusta County Library celebrates library card sign-up month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind everyone that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries also play a crucial role in the education and development of children, as they offer a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning.
Augusta County Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs.
At the Augusta County Library, patrons of all ages can find a myriad of resources and activities, including public access computers and Wi-Fi, notary services, local history and genealogical resources, homework, lifelong learning resources, story times, craft programs, book clubs and a variety of special interest programs.
“A library card opens the door to many different resources to help our community members support their interests and goals, whether it’s through information, access to equipment and computers in our buildings, or accessing databases and electronic materials directly from home, at no cost,” said Jennifer Brown, library director. “There is something for everyone.”
During September, Augusta County Library will host a special referral program: “Refer a Friend for a Chance to Win!” Information on the program is online.
The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy. in Fishersville with six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.