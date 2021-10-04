Augusta County: Investigation under way into shots fired at dwelling

Augusta County authorities are investigating a report of shots fired at a house in the 100 block of Briarwood Circle in Staunton early Monday morning.

A black Mercedes was seen in the area of the 8:15 a.m. shooting, and reportedly left the scene at a high rate of speed.

There were no injuries reported.

“The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident, targeting this particular house. There is no threat to the community,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.

At this time, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with this case. If anyone has any information related to this incident, contact Lieutenant Cason at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers 800-322-2017.