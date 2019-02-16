Augusta County: Interstate 81 southbound lane closures Feb. 18-22

Single-lane closures are scheduled for overnight hours Feb. 18-22 on southbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County near mile marker 228.

Southbound I-81 drivers can expect left or right lane closures Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the morning of Friday, Feb. 22.

These overnight lane closures are for maintenance of the I-81 southbound bridge over the Middle River. The location is between exit 235 (Weyers Cave/Grottoes) and exit 227 (Verona). All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

