Augusta County: Interstate 81 right lane closure to continue into Wednesday afternoon

Motorists should expect delays on Interstate 81 southbound in Augusta County through the early to mid-afternoon hours on Wednesday.

Crews continue with emergency sinkhole repairs at mile marker 212.6. The right lane and right shoulder are closed. This location is between exit 213 at Route 11 near Greenville and exit 205 at Route 606 in the Raphine area of Rockbridge County.

The right lane was closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5 to allow repairs and equipment to operate in this area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the right shoulder of I-81 southbound when the sinkhole was reported on Monday, February 4.

Sinkhole repairs include excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing the surrounding roadway

All work is weather permitting.

