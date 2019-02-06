Augusta County: Interstate 81 fully open after sinkhole repair

The right lane of Interstate 81 southbound in Augusta County has reopened following completion of sinkhole repairs near mile marker 212.6 in the Greenville area. Crews excavated and back-filled the sinkhole, and then repaved a portion of the I-81 southbound right lane. The new pavement was opened to traffic about 3:45 p.m. today (Wednesday, February 6).

Traffic congestion on southbound I-81 reached about five miles during the sinkhole repairs. Motorists may experience residual traffic delays late Wednesday afternoon.

