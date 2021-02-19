first bank  

Augusta County: Information sought on Feb. 15 assault in Weyers Cave

Published Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, 4:49 pm

(© PhotoSpirit – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with information about an assault that occurred the evening of Feb. 15.

The incident occurred at Landings Apartments located at 20 Landings Lane, Weyers Cave. It was reported that a male was sitting outside waiting for a ride in the area of Building 32 when an unidentified white male approached him, assaulted him and left.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’2”, 185 pounds, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Investigator Chad Marshall at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


